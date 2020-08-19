Temporary migrants face extra barriers while job-seeking during COVID-19

A recent Hays survey of 1,100 employers conducted in June found that nearly one in five currently have a recruitment freeze and over a third are still hiring.





Cawley is seeing job demands in health care, aged care, procurement, pharmaceutical research, online marketing, manufacturing, IT, supply and logistics, banking, cleaning and mining.





He says with some overseas call centres incapacitated by outbreaks, there are opportunities for short-term workers as Australian businesses rapidly transition to set up onshore call centres to fill the gap.





And IT professionals don’t always need local experience to land work in Australia.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





