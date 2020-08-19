SBS Punjabi

Temporary migrants face extra barriers while job-seeking during COVID-19

Temporary migrants in Victoria will now be able to access a one-off $800 emergency payment if they are in severe financial hardship.

Temporary migrants in Victoria will now be able to access a one-off $800 emergency payment if they are in severe financial hardship.

Published 19 August 2020 at 1:29pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:12pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
The pandemic’s economic fallout has the Reserve Bank of Australia predicting the unemployment rate is likely to rise to 10 per cent by the end of the year, affecting not just local workers, but many temporary migrants whose job hunting efforts have become more challenging than ever.

A recent Hays survey of 1,100 employers conducted in June found that nearly one in five currently have a recruitment freeze and over a third are still hiring.

Cawley is seeing job demands in health care, aged care, procurement, pharmaceutical research, online marketing, manufacturing, IT, supply and logistics, banking, cleaning and mining.

He says with some overseas call centres incapacitated by outbreaks, there are opportunities for short-term workers as Australian businesses rapidly transition to set up onshore call centres to fill the gap.

And IT professionals don’t always need local experience to land work in Australia.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


