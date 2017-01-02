Yearender 2016: When Indian XI delivered 'best in test'

Indian cricket has never had so much in just 12 months. Virat Kohli's boys made it to the top of the test rankings, but lost a semi game from West Indies on its home soil in WT20, lost an ODI series to Australia, but clinched all the test series at home grounds. Let's take a look at the rollercoaster year the Indian cricket team had in 2016.
Published 2 January 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 3 January 2017 at 11:50am
By Gautam Kapil
From winning the Asia Cup T20 title, to loosing the world T20 on their home soil, from Captain Kohli's maiden test double ton to Nair's entry to the 300-club. Indian cricket had quite a memorable ride throughout 2016.
