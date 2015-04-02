Young scientist of the day - Genome Jockey Dr Parwinder Kaur

Parwinder is working with a team of researchers across various disciplines developing methodologies to enable breeders to identify environmentally friendly subterranean clover and discover the genes controlling this trait in this species. She is working on some other plant species as well that can help improve planning for future molecular and conventional breeding.
Parwinder Kaur Uni WA
Published 2 April 2015 at 6:46pm, updated 19 July 2018 at 11:10am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Dr Parwinder Kaur is a Research Associate at the Centre for Plant Genetics and Breeding - The University of Western Australia. In this conversation with Preetinder Singh Grewal, Parwinder talks about her scientific research, her connections with Punjab Agriculture University and the careers & challenges faced in the field of scientific research.
Published 2 April 2015 at 6:46pm, updated 19 July 2018 at 11:10am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share