Young scientist of the day – Biotechnologist Jashanpreet Kaur

Jashan's Phd project explored the opportunistic pathogens isolated from lungs of the cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. The research project conducted genotyping studies of a fungal pathogen Australian Scedosporium aurantiacum. In addition to occurring in the environment, this fungus is also known to colonise the respiratory tracts of cystic fibrosis (CF) patients.





Cystic ﬁbrosis (CF) is one of the most common, potentially lethal, genetically inherited disorders aﬀecting mainly the European Caucasian population. Although, the disease aﬀects a number of organs and systems in the human body, but lungs remain the main site of infection in CF patients.





















