Young scientist of the day – Biotechnologist Jashanpreet Kaur

Jashan at her graduation ceremony

Jashan at her graduation ceremony Source: Photo G Patar

Published 1 July 2016 at 5:51pm, updated 5 July 2016 at 10:12pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Jashanpreet Kaur is a passionate biotechnologist who earned her PhD working in the labs of Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Sciences in Sydney’s prestigious Macquarie University. Here we have a short conversation with Jashan in regards to her scientific career as presented by Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Jashan's Phd project explored the opportunistic pathogens isolated from lungs of the cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. The research project conducted genotyping studies of a fungal pathogen Australian Scedosporium aurantiacum. In addition to occurring in the environment, this fungus is also known to colonise the respiratory tracts of cystic fibrosis (CF) patients.

Cystic ﬁbrosis (CF) is one of the most common, potentially lethal, genetically inherited disorders aﬀecting mainly the European Caucasian population. Although, the disease aﬀects a number of organs and systems in the human body, but lungs remain the main site of infection in CF patients.



Meet Dr Charanpreet Singh, a Deakin Biomaterial Scientist involved in stent-grafts heart research



 

