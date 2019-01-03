SBS Punjabi

YoYo Honey Singh's song sets a record with 20 million views in two hours

SBS Punjabi

YoYo Honey Singh's song Makhana

Listen to hot & spicy news from filmi nagri in today’s Bollywood Gupshup. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2019 at 3:12pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

YoYo Honey Singh said Makhana is the best song he has made in his life yet. Listen to this and other hot & spicy news from film nagri in today’s Bollywood Gupshup.

Published 3 January 2019 at 3:12pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Salman Khan celebrated 53rd birthday and received wishes for him getting married in this coming year.

Deepika Padukone has thanked her 30 million social media followers.

Ramayana’s famous Hanuman i.e. actor Dara Singh will appear in comic books soon.

Shahrukh Khan’s Zero is creating waves since its release where Shahrukh has acted as a deaf person.

Mithun Chakrborty is under treatment in a US hospital due to chronic back ache.

YoYo Honey Singh's song Makhana has created a new record; liked by 2cr people in just two hours.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other stories

When Bollywood's biggest stars served food at a wedding

Bollywood star beats Tom Cruise to become world’s richest actor

Melbourne's Clayton station reopens with Bollywood flair



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?