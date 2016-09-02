SBS Punjabi

Zafar Muhiyo Deen Punjabi Poet from Pakistan

Mallhi

Mallhi

Published 2 September 2016 at 6:36pm
By MPS
Zafar Muhiyo Deen is a classic example of successful Chemical Engineer and Punjabi poet at the same time. How that became possible, listen to him in this interview with Janaab Masud Mallhi ji.

Studying in top English colleges in Pakistan and abroad didn't deter this lover of Punjabi to keep his art of writing poems in Punjabi alive. He has written many books of Punjabi Poems and shares some of them with us here in this interview.

