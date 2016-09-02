Zafar Muhiyo Deen Punjabi Poet from Pakistan

Studying in top English colleges in Pakistan and abroad didn't deter this lover of Punjabi to keep his art of writing poems in Punjabi alive. He has written many books of Punjabi Poems and shares some of them with us here in this interview.
Zafar Muhiyo Deen is a classic example of successful Chemical Engineer and Punjabi poet at the same time. How that became possible, listen to him in this interview with Janaab Masud Mallhi ji.
Published 2 September 2016
