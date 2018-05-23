ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਏ ਟੀ ਓ ਟੈਕਸ ਟਾਕ ਮਈ ੨੦੧੮: ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰਦਾਤਾ ਦੀ ਸੁਪਰਅਨੁਏਸ਼ਨ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਜਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ

ATO Tax Talk

Source: ATO

Published 23 May 2018 at 1:16pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 1:19pm
By ATO
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ਇਹ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਟੈਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ (ਏ ਟੀ ਓ) ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਆਡੀਓ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਗਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ, ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਟੈਕਸੇਸ਼ਨ ਆਫ਼ਿਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸੁਪਰਅਨੁਏਸ਼ਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦੇਣਗੇ।

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਟੈਕਸ ਆਫਿਸ (ਏ ਟੀ ਓ) ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰਦਾਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਪਰ ਦੇਣਾ ਪੈਣਾ ਹੈ ਜੇ ਓਹਨਾ ਦੀ ਉਮਰ ੧੮ ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਉਹ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਚ' ਟੈਕਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ੪੫੦ ਡਾਲਰ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਤੇ ਜੇ ਉਹ ੧੮ ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਹਨ ਤਾਂ ਓਹਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਯੋਗ ਹੋਣ ਲਈ ਹਰ ਹਫਤੇ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ੩੦ ਘੰਟੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ।

ਜਗਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਟੈਕਸੇਸ਼ਨ ਆਫ਼ਿਸ ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਨਾਲ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਆਮਦਨ ਦੀ ੯.੫% ਦਰ ਦੇ ਹਿਸਾਬ ਨਾਲ ਸੁਪਰ ਦੇਣ ਦਾ ਅਸੂਲ ਹੈ।

"ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰਦਾਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਹਰ ਤਿੰਨ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਸੁਪਰ ਦੇਣਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸੁਪਰ ਭਰਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਰੀਕਾਂ ਹਨ - ੨੮ ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ, ੨੮ ਜੁਲਾਈ, ੨੮ ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਅਤੇ ੨੮ ਜਨਵਰੀ। ਜੇ ਇਹ ਸਮੇ ਤੇ ਨਾ ਭਰਿਆ ਜਾਵੇ ਤਾਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਸੁਪਰ ਗਰੰਟੀ ਚਾਰਜ ਦੇਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ ਜਿਸਤੇ ਟੈਕਸ ਛੋਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।

"ਆਮ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਕਾਮੇ ਖੁਦ ਦੱਸਦੇ ਨੇ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਕਿਸ ਸੁਪਰ ਫੰਡ ਵਿਚ ਪੈਸੇ ਪਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਜੇ ਉਹ ਨਾ ਦੱਸਣ ਤਾਂ ਤੁਸੀ ਖੁਦ ਹੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਮਿਥੇ ਸੁਪਰ ਫੰਡ ਵਿਚ ਪੈਸੇ ਪਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।

"ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਪਰ ਇਲੈਕਟ੍ਰੋਨਿਕਲੀ ਭਰਨਾ ਪੈਣਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਸਿਲਸਿਲੇ ਚ ਪੂਰਾ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਰੱਖਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਜਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮਕਸਦ ਲਈ ਏ ਟੀ ਓ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਲ ਬਿਜ਼ਨੈੱਸ ਸੁਪਰਅਨੁਏਸ਼ਨ ਕਲੀਅਰਿੰਗ ਹਾਊਸ ਵਰਤਿਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

"ਸੁਪਰਅਨੁਏਸ਼ਨ ਕਲੀਅਰਿੰਗ ਹਾਊਸ ਏ ਟੀ ਓ ਵੱਲੋ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਚ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਇੱਕ ਸਹੂਲਤ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਸੁਪਰਅਨੁਏਸ਼ਨ ਦੀ ਜਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਵਧੀਆ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਨਜਿੱਠਿਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਜੇ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ੧੯ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਕਾਮੇ ਹਨ ਜਾਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਸਾਲਾਨਾ ਆਮਦਨ ੧੦ ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਹੂਲਤ ਤੋਂ ਲਾਭ ਉਠਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਤੁਸੀਂ ਉੱਕਾ-ਪੁੱਕਾ ਇੱਕ ਪੇਮੈਂਟ ਕਲੇਅਰਿੰਗ ਹਾਊਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਰਨੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉਸਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਬਾਕੀ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਹੀ ਤਰਤੀਬ ਨਾਲ ਵੰਡ ਦੇਣਾ ਹੈ।

"ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਜਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ ਠੀਕ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਰੱਖਣਾ ਤਾਕਿ ਕੱਲ ਇਹ ਸਾਬਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ ਕੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਆਪਣੀ ਜਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਸਹੀ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਨਿਭਾ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਇੱਛਾ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਸੁਪਰਅਨੁਏਸ਼ਨ ਫੰਡ ਚੁਣਨ ਦੀ ਖੁੱਲ ਦੇਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ।

Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO
Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO Source: Supplied


Read this story in English:

Paying super is an important part of being an employer. Here’s an audio feature that explains superannuation obligations for employers.

Jagjit Singh, the Community Relations Officer at ATO provided a quick check on what need to be done if you are an employer.

“Check you’re paying for the right people. You need to pay super for all of your eligible workers. Most employees and some contractors are eligible for super,” said Mr Singh.

“Check you’re paying the right amount. Currently, you need to pay a minimum of 9.5% of their ordinary time earnings.

“It should be paid on time. At a minimum, you need to pay super quarterly. Some super funds, awards or agreements may require more frequent payments.

“You need to check if you’re paying to the right place. You must pay super into a complying super fund or Retirement Savings Account. Your workers may be entitled to choose their own fund, and if so, you must offer them a choice of fund.

“It has to be paid the right way. All employers must use SuperStream when paying super. This allows you to send your super payments electronically; paying all of your employees’ super and sending all their information though one channel. It’s easier and will save you time.

“And of course, you need to keep records to show you’ve met your obligations, including how much you paid, when you paid, and that you offered a choice of fund.

ATO has a range of online tools and calculators to help you understand your super obligations in more detail. Visit ato.gov.au/superquickcheck to find out more information.

