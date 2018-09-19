ਏ ਟੀ ਓ ਟੈਕਸ ਟਾਕ ਸਤੰਬਰ 2018: ਟੈਕਸ ਦਸਤਾਵੇਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਾਂਭ-ਸੰਭਾਲ

ਅੱਜ ਅਸੀਂ ਦਸਤਾਵੇਜਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੱਖ-ਰਖਾਵ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਚਾਰੂ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਤੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ।





ਇਹ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਕਮਿਊਨਟੀ ਰਿਲੇਸ਼ਨਜ਼ ਅਫਸਰ ਜਗਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ, ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਟੈਕਸੇਸ਼ਨ ਆਫ਼ਿਸ ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਨਾਲ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।





ਪੇਸ਼ ਹਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਕੁਝ ਸੁਝਾਅ:





ਆਪਣੇ ਰਿਕਾਰਡਜ਼ ਦੀ ਸਾਂਭ -ਸੰਭਾਲ ਲਈ ਇਲੈਕਟ੍ਰਾਨਿਕ ਢੰਗ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਫੋਨ ਜਾਂ ਲੈਪਟਾਪ, ਅਤੇ

ਖਰਚੇ-ਆਮਦਨ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਿਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਬੂਤ ਸੰਭਾਲੋ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਗਜ਼ੀ ਰਸੀਦਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ ਖਿੱਚ ਕੇ ਰੱਖੋ ਕਿਓਂਕਿ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਅਕਸਰ ਅਖੱਰ ਤੇ ਹਿੰਦਸੇ ਮਿਟ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ।

ਆਮ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਅਸੀਂ 5 ਸਾਲ ਤੱਕ ਇਹ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਸੰਭਾਲਣ ਲਈ ਆਖਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਆਪਣੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਦੇ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਨੂੰ ਅਲੱਗ ਰੱਖਣਾ ਵੀ ਅਤਿ ਜਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ।





ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਓ ਕਿ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਰਿਕਾਰਡਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਕਦ,ਔਨਲਾਈਨ, ਐਫਪੋਸ, ਬੈਂਕ ਸਟੇਟਮੈਂਟਸ, ਕਰੈਡਿਟ ਅਤੇ ਡੈਬਿਟ ਕਾਰਡ ਵਿਚਲੀਆਂ ਟ੍ਰਾਂਜ਼ੈਕਸ਼ੇਨਜ਼ ਜਰੂਰ ਹੋਣ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਦੇ ਰਿਕਾਰਡਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ਦੇ ਰਿਕਾਰਡਜ਼ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਵੱਖ ਰੱਖਣਾ ਪੈਣਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗ ਸਕੇਗਾ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ ਦੇ ਲਿਹਾਜ਼ ਨਾਲ ਟੈਕਸ ਆਫ਼ਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਕੀ ਲੈਣ- ਦੇਣ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੈ। ਸੁਚਾਰੂ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਦਸਤਾਵੇਜਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਰੱਖ-ਰਖਾਵ ਵਿੱਚ ਠੇਕੇਦਾਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਰੱਖੇ ਕਰਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਦਾ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਵੀ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ।





ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਕੋਲ ਠੇਕੇਦਾਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਂ, ਪਤੇ, ਏ ਬੀ ਐਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਵਿੱਤ-ਵਰ੍ਹੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕੀਤੇ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਦਾ ਵੇਰਵਾ ਹੋਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ। ਆਮ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਇਹ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ ਰਸੀਦਾਂ ਤੇ ਲਿਖੀਆਂ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ।





ਇਹ ਯਾਦ ਰੱਖੋ ਕਿ ਅਗਰ ਇਹ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਜਾਂ ਸਬੂਤ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਕੋਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਨ ਤਾਂ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਟੈਕਸ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਖਰਚੇ ਵਾਪਿਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਮੁੜਵਾ ਸਕੋਂਗੇ।







ਏ ਟੀ ਓ ਦੀ ਐਪ 'ਤੇ ਮਾਈ'ਡੀਡਕਸ਼ਨਜ਼ ਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਹੂਲਤ ਹੈ ਜਿਸਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸੌਖਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਇੱਕੋ ਜਗਾਹ ਰਿਕਾਰਡਜ਼ ਦੀ ਸਾਂਭ ਸੰਭਾਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਨਿੱਜੀ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਖਰਚਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਇਥੇ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਕੱਲੇ-ਕਹਿਰੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰੀ ਸਾਦੇ ਟੈਕਸ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਆਮਦਨ ਤੇ ਖਰਚੇ ਦਾ ਹਿਸਾਬ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਵੀ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਵਰਤ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।





ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਹ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਆਪਣੇ ਟੈਕਸ ਏਜੇਂਟ ਨੂੰ ਈ-ਮੇਲ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ ਜਾਂ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਮਾਈਟੈਕਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਟੈਕਸ ਰੀਟਰਨ ਭਰਨ ਵੇਲ਼ੇ ਵੀ ਅੱਪਲੋਡ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।





ਭਾਵੇਂ ਹਰੇਕ ਸਾਲ ਇਸ ਸੰਦਰਭ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਬਦਲਦੇ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਪਰ ਫਿਰ ਵੀ ਕੁਝ ਕੁ ਸਾਧਨ ਉਪਲਭਦ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਟੈਕਸ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਿਤ ਅਹਿਮ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਕਰ-ਦਾਤਾ ਤੱਕ ਪੁੱਜਦੀ ਕਰਨ 'ਚ ਅਹਿਮ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਅਦਾ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।





ਜੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਟੈਕਸ ਰੀਟਰਨ ਭਰਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੋਈ ਸਹੂਲਤ ਪਤਾ ਕਰਨੀ ਹੋਵੇ ਤਾਂ ਸਥਾਨਿਕ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਭਾਈਚਰਕ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਣਦਾ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।





ਕੁਝ ਖਾਸ ਕੇਂਦਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੰਗਰੇਜ਼ੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾ ਹੋਰ ਭਾਸ਼ਾਵਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਸਹੂਲਤ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਹੈ। ਇਹਨਾਂ ਸਹੂਲਤ ਕੇਂਦਰਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ 13 28 61 ਤੇ ਫੋਨ ਕਰਕੇ ਲਈ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।





ਇਸ ਲੋੜ ਦੇ ਚਲਦਿਆਂ 13 14 50 ਤੇ ਫੋਨ ਕਰਕੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਲੈਂਦਿਆਂ ਟੈਕਸ ਅਫਸਰ ਨਾਲ 13 28 66 'ਤੇ ਰਾਬਤਾ ਵੀ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।





Read this story in English:





The Australian tax system relies on taxpayers self-assessing. This means you are responsible for working out how much you can declare and claim on your tax return. You also need to be able to show how you arrived at these figures – in some cases you may be required to provide written evidence.





In order to prepare an accurate tax return and support the claims you make, you need to keep careful records. The records you need to keep depend on your personal circumstances. If you are not sure, it is better to keep too many records than not enough.





The key tips to make keeping records easy are:





• keep your records electronically - for instance on your phone or laptop, and





• keep evidence of all transactions and take pictures of any paper receipts because paper records can fade quickly.





In most cases, you need to keep them for five years and don’t forget to keep your business records separate from your personal records.





You need to make sure your business records include cash, online, EFTPOS, banks statements, credit and debit card transactions.





Also, you need to keep records showing when you use business purchases for private purposes. This will help you work out the business portion you can claim as a deduction and prove your claim. Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO Source: Supplied





Good record keeping includes collecting information about any payments you make to contractors and subcontractors. You should record details like a contractors name, address, ABN and total amount you paid them within a financial year - details that are generally on the invoices given to you.





Remember, without proper records you may not be able to claim what you’re entitled to.





ATO has a record keeping tool called myDeductions in the ATO app. myDeductions is an easy and more convenient way to keep your tax deductions and income records all in one place.





This video shows how easy it is to keep your records using myDeductions.





Individuals claiming general or employee work-related expenses can use the tool. Sole traders with simple tax affairs can also use the tool to record their business income and expenses.





You can email your records to your tax agent or upload it to your tax return through myTax.





For more details go to https://www.ato.gov.au/Individuals/Income-and-deductions/In-detail/Keeping-your-tax-records/





If you need some help, you can speak with a tax officer in your native language by phoning the Translating and Interpreting Service on 13 14 50 and ask to be connected to 13 28 66.





