ATO Tax Talk July 2018: BAS and Individual tax return lodgements

Most businesses lodge their activity statements quarterly. 28 th July is the next quarterly BAS lodgment due date.





It’s important to remember, even if you have nothing to report, you still have to lodge a nil activity statement and to save time, the best way to lodge is online.





You can lodge online through the ATO business portal or if you are a sole trader through your myGov account.





Online is the easiest way to lodge and by doing so you may get an extra two weeks to lodge and pay.

You can choose to complete your tax return online using myTax or you can use a registered tax agent to lodge your return on your behalf. You can lodge from 1 July, and you should lodge with myTax or contact a registered agent by 31 October.





If you choose to use an agent, make sure they are registered. Check online at tpb.gov.au Remember, you are responsible for the information in your tax return, even if you lodge through a registered tax agent.





You need to declare all of your income, including income from any cash jobs, the sharing economy, your second job, foreign sources and capital gains.

If you plan to lodge online using myTax, you should wait to lodge until mid-August. This way, your tax return will be pre-filled with information provided to us by third parties including your employer, banks, government agencies, private health insurance providers and others.





All you have to do is review the information, and add any missing details or update incorrect details. This way, you are less likely to leave out any of your income.





Mr Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Manager at ATO, presenting monthly Tax Talk on SBS Punjabi Source: Supplied





You can find out more information on the ATO’s website – ato.gov.au.





If you need some help, you can speak with a tax officer in your native language by phoning the Translating and Interpreting Service on 13 14 50 and ask to be connected to 13 28 66.





