ਖਹਿਰਾ ਧੜੇ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਰਟੀ ’ਚੋਂ ਕੱਢਣ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਛੇਤੀ: ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ

AAP Leaders Sukhpal Khaira and Bhagwant Mann

AAP Leaders Sukhpal Khaira and Bhagwant Mann Source: Supplied

Published 28 August 2018 at 6:48pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Available in other languages

ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈਆਂ ਕਰਨ ’ਤੇ ਸੁਖਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਖਹਿਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਲਦ ਹੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਕੱਢਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਿਚੋੜ ਅੱਜ ਦੀ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਡਾਇਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ...

Available in other languages
Read this story in English - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said the party will soon expel Sukhpal Singh Khaira for violating party’s constitution and directions.

However, the MLAs supporting Sukhpal Khaira have questioned MP Bhagwant Mann’s authority to make such claims

The former Leader of Opposition HS Phoolka has made another bid for peace via Twitter asking all MLAs to introspect on their role as representatives of people.

In his tweet on Sunday, Phoolka asked the MLAs to focus on news of other parties regarding their floor strategy for the ongoing Assembly session and not on issues like splitting the party.  

