ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 4 ਸਤੰਬਰ, 2023

India G20 New Delhi's Poor

Traffic moves near the main venue of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India. As India gears up to host the annual gathering of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations, the capital city is undergoing an elaborate makeover. But for many street vendors and shantytowns dotting the city, the beautification of New Delhi has meant displacement and loss of livelihoods. Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP

ਅੱਜ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰੀ।


ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 1 ਸਤੰਬਰ, 2023

ਤਨਵੀਰ ਸੰਘਾ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਡੈਬਿਊ, ਸਾਊਥ ਅਫ਼ਰੀਕਾ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਹੀ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਝਟਕਾਈਆਂ 4 ਵਿਕੇਟਾਂ

ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਉੱਤੇ ਗਲਤ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ 'ਤੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰੇਗਾ ਨਵਾਂ ਬਿੱਲ

ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਵਧ-ਫੁੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ 'ਰੂਹ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ' ਗਰੁੱਪ ਦਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ

ਵਿੱਤੀ ਤਣਾਅ ਨੂੰ ਦੂਰ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸਹਾਈ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ ਕੁਝ ਬੁਨਿਆਦੀ ਕਦਮ

Australian News in Punjabi

