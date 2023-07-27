ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 27 ਜੂਲਾਈ, 2023

100 Whales Strand Themselves On Australian Beach Following Mysterious Behaviour

Theese images show a large pod of pilot whales that grouped themselves together in a heart shape before stranding themselves on a beach in Western Australia on Tuesday and Wednesday (25-26July2023). Officials are baffled by the bizarre behaviour of around 100 whales moved tightly together before stranding themselves at Cheynes beach about 60km east of Albany on Tuesday. Credit: WA Department of Biodiversity, C/Cover Images

ਅੱਜ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰੀ

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 26 ਜੂਲਾਈ, 2023

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 25 ਜੁਲਾਈ, 2023

ਅੰਗ ਦਾਨ ਜਾਂ ਸ਼ਰੀਰ ਦਾਨ ਨਾਲ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਨਵਾਂ ਜੀਵਨ

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 26 ਜੂਲਾਈ, 2023

ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹੇ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਸੁਰਿੰਦਰ ਸ਼ਿੰਦਾ

ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵਧਾਈ ਗਈ ਚਾਈਲਡ ਕੇਅਰ ਸਬਸਿਡੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ