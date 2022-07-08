Aboriginal People through the eyes of the members of the first Russian expeditions to Australia

Aboriginal People through the eyes of the members of the first Russian expeditions to AustraliaPlay17:49Гравюра из Атласа Беллинсгаузена 1831 г Source: Supplied by Dr Elena GovorGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.88MB) We spoke with Australian National University historian Dr. Elena Govor about how members of the early Russian expeditions interacted with Australian Indigenous peoples.READ MOREDr Elena Govor: 'The National Sorry Day is important for us as immigrants'READ MORE'Russian man of principles' is still remembered by his Aboriginal descendantsREAD MORE"Black Pearls". About Konstantine Balmont in Australia and his perception of Indigenous cultureREAD MOREWhat does Welcome to Country mean?ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode