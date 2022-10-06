An action of gratitude to countries accepting those fleeing the Russian regime

Russians in Australia say "Thank you" to the countries which keep their boarders open to those fleeing mobilization and repressions. Source: Supplied / Supplied by Galina Seredina
Published 7 October 2022 at 9:08am, updated 7 October 2022 at 11:21am
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
From October 4 to 7, Russian activists in Australia express their gratitude to those countries that host Russians fleeing mobilization, war and repression. Galina Seredina talks about the "Give thanks" campaign. Available in Russian only.
