Australian federal election: Why does every vote matter?

A mural depicting Australia's former prime minister Bob Hawk

A mural depicting Australia's former prime minister Bob Hawke drinking a glass of beer Source: SAEED KHAN / Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The sixth and final episode of the “Every Vote Matters” series deals with the most popular questions about federal elections with the most important being — why in fact every vote does matter.

In the final episode of the series "Australian Elections: Every Vote Matters" we try to answer voters’ most popular questions. How to deal with the constant flow of disinformation? Why is the preferential system more transparent than the others? What are the advantages of mandatory voting?

Dr. Anastasia Burkovskaya is a Senior Lecturer at the School of Economics and Director of Undergraduate Economics at the University of Sydney. Dr Burkovskaya explained how the preferential system encourages to vote not just for big parties.

Dr. Gennady Kazakevitch is an economist at Monash University and a regular expert on economics for SBS Russian. Dr Kazakevitch gave a personal example of how even one postal vote can change the outcome of an election.
Fifth episode of the series

Friend or client: Where do Australian parties stand in regards to international relations

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) greets Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L)

Friend or client: Where do Australian parties stand in regards to international relations

Australians Rally For Climate Action As Part Of Global Climate Strike

Climate change: What is important to know before the Australian federal election?

Mamia yawatu wapiga foleni nje ya ofisi ya Centrelink.

State support: One for all or all for one?

A bookie holds money at The Melbourne Cup Carnival meeting at Flemington Racecourse November 6, 2007 in Melbourne, Australia

Tax debates in Australia: Investors or students?