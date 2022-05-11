Friend or client: Where do Australian parties stand in regards to international relations

The fifth episode of “Every Vote Matters” series focuses on international relations. How did the positions of the Liberals and Labor differ in terms of relations with China or the United States? Who started the offshore detention of refugees? Who liberalized Australia’s trade? And most importantly, what happened in 1983, potentially the most important event in Australia’s relations with the rest of the world?





Dr. Leonid Petrov is a researcher at the Australian National University in Canberra. Leonid gave us a crash course on history and explained why politicians avoid migration issues in the run-up to election.





Economist Vladimir Tyazhelnikov is a lecturer at the University of Sydney. Vladimir told us about Australia's trade relations with other countries and elaborated a bit on the difference between the major parties in this regard.