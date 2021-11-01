Australians undergoing IVF genetic testing will be eligible for a Medicare rebate

Australians using IVF testing to help prevent them passing serious genetic disorders to their child can now claim a rebate on Medicare. We discussed these news with a fertility specialist from Melbourne, Dr Alex Polyakov.

