Australians undergoing IVF genetic testing will be eligible for a Medicare rebate

Australians undergoing IVF genetic testing will be eligible for a Medicare rebatePlay09:33 Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (17.49MB) Australians using IVF testing to help prevent them passing serious genetic disorders to their child can now claim a rebate on Medicare. We discussed these news with a fertility specialist from Melbourne, Dr Alex Polyakov.ВАМ ТАКЖЕ БУДЕТ ИНТЕРЕСНО:Victorians women support idea of egg freezing as employee benefit: new researchShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode