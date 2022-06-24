Ely Alkurd from Jordan talks about studying in Irkutsk and Kharkiv and owning a restaurant in Victoria
Ely Alkurd, the owner of Dat Teta restaurant in Forrest, Victoria Source: Supplied by Eky Alkurd
Ely Alkurd owns Dar Tèta, a Middle Eastern restaurant in the town Forrest near Great Ocean Road in Victoria. She was born in Jordan and after school went to study in the USSR, where she was assigned first to Irkutsk and then to Donetsk. Eli graduated from graduate school in Kharkov. In this podcast, she tells her amazing story. This is a Russian language content.
