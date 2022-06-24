Ely Alkurd from Jordan talks about studying in Irkutsk and Kharkiv and owning a restaurant in Victoria

Ely Alkurd, the owner of Dat Teta restaurant in Forrest, Victoria

Ely Alkurd, the owner of Dat Teta restaurant in Forrest, Victoria Source: Supplied by Eky Alkurd

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Ely Alkurd owns Dar Tèta, a Middle Eastern restaurant in the town Forrest near Great Ocean Road in Victoria. She was born in Jordan and after school went to study in the USSR, where she was assigned first to Irkutsk and then to Donetsk. Eli graduated from graduate school in Kharkov. In this podcast, she tells her amazing story. This is a Russian language content.

READ MORE

Vodka pancakes, suckling pigs and alpaca meat are on the menu of Siberia Restaurant in South Australia

Coulibiac и ogurchiki: Georgian kitchen and Russian words in Melbourne

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode