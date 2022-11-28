SBS Russian

FIFA World Cup 2022: Leonid Sandler comments

SBS Russian

Getty Images

(Getty) Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2022 at 1:53pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With the FIFA World Cup in full swing, our sports commentator Leonid Sandler talks about past and upcoming WC matches. This content is available in Russian only.

Published 28 November 2022 at 1:53pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
КАК СМОТРЕТЬ И СЛУШАТЬ ЧМ 2022 на SBS:

Как слушать ЧМ по футболу FIFA 2022ᵀᴹ в прямом эфире и бесплатно на радио SBS

Как смотреть ЧМ по футболу FIFA 2022ᵀᴹ в прямом эфире и бесплатно на SBS

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 28.11.2022

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian - 28.11.22

IMG_7894.jpeg

'I will not leave Kherson until I have helped all homeless animals'

protestor against war with sign

I am Russian, and I am against war. Natalia Lopukhova