FIFA World Cup 2022: on the semi-finals and the upcoming final match

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is striving to take home his first World Cup, while France star Kylian Mbappe and his team are hoping to retain their title. Source: Getty
Published 15 December 2022 at 10:43am
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With the FIFA World Cup close to the end, our sports commentator Leonid Sandler talks about semi-finals and upcoming the 2022 FIFA World cup final. This content is available in Russian only.
Published 15 December 2022 at 10:43am
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share