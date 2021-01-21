How is the tourism industry surviving now?

Marina Gomberg

Marina Gomberg Source: @Australian Travel Club

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Marina Gomberg, the head of the Australian Travel Club, shared her expert opinion.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sydney Opera House is 50 years old (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

Sails, Secrets, and a Month of Celebration: Sydney Opera House Turns 50

MCC_Displaced_Ukraine_00011.jpg

Photo exhibition "Displaced Ukraine" opens at the University of Melbourne

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 5.10.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 5.10.2023