How the North Korean regime supports the Putin's regime and what they have in common

Dr Leonid Petrov

Dr Leonid Petrov (ANU) Source: Supplied / Supplied by Leonid Petrov

Published 6 October 2022 at 1:38pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS

North Korea recognized the results of referendums in the occupied regions of Ukraine, following the information about the supply of weapons from the North Korea to Russia. Orientalist Leonid Petrov, dean of the International College of Management in Sydney and researcher at the Australian National University in Canberra, comments. This is a Russian language content.

