I am Russian, and I am against war. Elena Marshall

"I'm Russian, and I'm against the war" is SBS Russian podcast series in which we record short interviews with Russians in Australia, for whom it is important to publicly speak out against the war in Ukraine.
Published 20 November 2022
By Victoria Stankeeva
Elena Marshall
Duration: 07:38