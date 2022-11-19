SBS Russian

I am Russian, and I am against war. Elena Marshall

SBS Russian

i_am_russian_and_i_am_against_war_450x450.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2022 at 8:25am
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"I’m Russian, and I’m against the war" is SBS Russian podcast series in which we record short interviews with Russians in Australia, for whom it is important to publicly speak out against the war in Ukraine.

Published 20 November 2022 at 8:25am
By Victoria Stankeeva
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Слушайте также:

Я русский и я против войны. Наталья Григорьева

Я русский и я против войны. Анна Климова


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program - Live 19.11.2022

News Bulletin Russian

SBS News in Russian - 19.11.2022

Sandler Football.jpg

FIFA World Cup 2022: predictions from Leonid Sandler

Milo.jpg

Stand-up comedian Milo Edwards: 'When I performed in Russia, it was still possible to joke about Putin'