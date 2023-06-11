I am Russian, and I am against war. Galina Anchik

protestor against war with sign

"Я русский и я против войны" Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

"I’m Russian, and I’m against the war" is a podcast series in which we record short interviews with Russians in Australia, for whom it is important to publicly speak out against the war in Ukraine.


Слушайте также:

Я русский и я против войны. Наталья Григорьева

Я русский и я против войны. Мария Васильева

Я русский и я против войны. Светлана Прохорова

Я русский и я против войны. Анна Бурова

Я русский и я против войны. Елена Кемпбелл

Я русский и я против войны. Инна Прего

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 10.06.23

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 10.06.23

thumbnail_A surfer in the water off Bondi Beach in Sydney (AAP).jpg

Risk of water deaths doubles over long weekends: Surf Lifesaving Australia

DSC02676.JPG

Guide Aleksander Rossini: "Only after studying at the University of Darwin, I rediscovered Uluru"