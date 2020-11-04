Interest rates cut to record low: what does it mean?Play12:02 Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (22.04MB) Interview with Professor of Economics of Monash University, Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch.Sorry, this interview is available in Russian only.ТАКЖЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:Interest rates cut to record lowShareLatest podcast episodesSails, Secrets, and a Month of Celebration: Sydney Opera House Turns 50Photo exhibition "Displaced Ukraine" opens at the University of MelbourneSBS Russian program — Live 5.10.2023SBS news in Russian — 5.10.2023