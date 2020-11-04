Interest rates cut to record low: what does it mean?

People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in Sydney, Tuesday, April 6, 2016. The RBA is expected to leave interest rates on hold today. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Interview with Professor of Economics of Monash University, Dr Gennadi Kazakevitch.

Sorry, this interview is available in Russian only.
ТАКЖЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

Interest rates cut to record low

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sydney Opera House is 50 years old (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

Sails, Secrets, and a Month of Celebration: Sydney Opera House Turns 50

MCC_Displaced_Ukraine_00011.jpg

Photo exhibition "Displaced Ukraine" opens at the University of Melbourne

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 5.10.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 5.10.2023