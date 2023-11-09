Money and Technology

Money and technology will help you understand the world of finance, investments and the latest technological innovations. Our experts share their knowledge and analysis with you. Each episode contains the latest news from the world of finance and technology.

Listen to our new podcast about money and technology! The podcast hosts are Victoria Stankeeva, SBS journalist, and Pavel Entin, PhD in Economics, financial expert and technology entrepreneur. The latest economic news are prepared by Financial analyst Ilya Filinykh.

In the forth episode, we discuss Generative technologies (AI).
Our guests:

- Los Angeles-based Kirill Tokarev, CEO of 80 Level Media, from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, with many years of experience managing international projects;
- Ivan Nikitin, CEO and lead computer engineer at Temporal Games, that prepares annual reviews of the global entertainment and media industry, from Chicago.
