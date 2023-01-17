"Ethnic minorities in Russia understand the pain of Ukrainian people like no other"

SBS Russian spoke to Sargylana about the foundation she and other activists from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) started and the foundation's antiwar activities.





Sargylana spoke about her anti-war video filmed on a bridge in Melbourne that went viral on TikTok and was viewed by over 2 million people. "Mostly, it was Ukrainians who sent incredibly supportive comments," says Sargylana, adding. "This is how the whole world found out that the Indigenous people of Russia are against the war."





When Putin announced so-called "partial mobilization", the foundation organized a peaceful protest in Russia. The protest was attended by more than 500 women. They danced the national folk dance Osuohai and shouted the slogans "No to war!" and "No to the genocide of minorities!".




