Interview with Oksana Kovaleva from Irpen. She talked about how her family lives now and why she can't return to her hometown, to her beloved house they had built right before the war started.
Oksana from Irpen: "I can't return to my home"
Residents of the village of Malaya Rogan in Kharkiv Raion, in Ukraine, near the downed helicopter. Photo credit: Volodymyr Urko
Stories of the war in Ukraine, told in audio and text messages by ordinary people from different Ukrainian cities. In this second season of our podcast series, we tell you about how the participants of the past episodes are living, almost a year later.
