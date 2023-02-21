Oksana from Irpen: "I can't return to my home"

330850836_1262055771394336_6502052536678758010_n.jpg

Residents of the village of Malaya Rogan in Kharkiv Raion, in Ukraine, near the downed helicopter. Photo credit: Volodymyr Urko

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Stories of the war in Ukraine, told in audio and text messages by ordinary people from different Ukrainian cities. In this second season of our podcast series, we tell you about how the participants of the past episodes are living, almost a year later.

Interview with Oksana Kovaleva from Irpen. She talked about how her family lives now and why she can't return to her hometown, to her beloved house they had built right before the war started.


Слушайте также:

Ирпень. "Я не знала, что страшнее: оставаться или уезжать"

Голоса людей Украины

Татьяна из Одессы: "Каждый день жду от сына сообщение из трех букв ЖИВ"

Детский врач из Киева: "Мы не знаем что будет завтра. Благодарю Австралию за помощь, одним нам не справиться"

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 22.02.2023

IMG_1324.jpeg

Dmitry Kotleev: “It took me 4 years to make the musical Pollyanna”

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 21.02.2023

Biden US Ukraine

President Biden makes a surprise visit to Kyiv