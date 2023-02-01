Ukrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Third story

Berlin Christopher Street Day (CSD)

23 July 2022, Berlin: A woman holds a sign reading "Make love not war" during Christopher Street Day (CSD). This year's motto for the parade for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer rights is "United in Love! Against Hate, War and Discrimination." Credit: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images

Ahead of World Pride 2023 in Sydney, SBS Russian gathered stories of the Ukrainian LGBTQI+ community members. In the third episode we talk to Svetlana from Berlin-based organisation Quarteera. Since the start of the war, Quarteera have been helping Ukrainian queer-refugees and also queer Russians running away from persecution.

FREE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT
  • Lifeline — support for anyone having a personal crisis — 13 11 14
  • Beyond Blue — for anyone feeling depressed or anxious — 1300 22 4636
  • QLife — counselling for LGBTIQ+ individuals — 1800 184 527
SBS Russian would like to thank
Quarteera
, Berlin-based organization for Russian-speaking LGBTQI+ people. Quarteera hosts its own
Russian-language podcast "Queer-talk"
detailing life stories of LGBTQI+ people from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

SBS Russian would like to remind our listeners that it might be impossible to promptly check the accuracy of information during the war.
