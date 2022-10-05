Service and sacrifice: Football, family and the future.

Samoans are all about family. It’s the first thing we ask about.





"Where are you from? What village is your family from? What’s your mum and dad's name?"





Family is our compass in this life. And so naturally everything we do is not just for us, but our families.



My parents... they made a massive decision to move when I was a baby. Just got up and made the decision to come to Australia. But I think of that sacrifice, and for my parents to try and raise five of us. That's the main reason why I've got the opportunity now to just pay them back. So they can relax and do their thing. Stephen Crichton