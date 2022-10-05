Tama Samoa: Samoans in the NRL

Service and sacrifice: Football, family and the future.

Tama Samoa: Samoans in the NRL

Joe Galuvao of the Panthers celebrates victory

Joe Galuvao of the Panthers celebrates victory after the second NRL Preliminary final September 28, 2003 in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Published 5 October 2022 at 4:31pm
By Joyce Matai'a
Source: SBS

Tama Samoa is a podcast series exploring rugby league from a Samoan perspective. Host Joyce Matai'a chats with current and former NRL players about the role that family plays in their lives on and off the field. Hear from Ava Seumanufagai, Joshua Papalii, Stephen Crichton, Leo Tanoi, Joe Galuvao and Leaupepe Nigel Vagana.

Samoans are all about family. It’s the first thing we ask about.

"Where are you from? What village is your family from? What’s your mum and dad's name?"

Family is our compass in this life. And so naturally everything we do is not just for us, but our families.
My parents... they made a massive decision to move when I was a baby. Just got up and made the decision to come to Australia. But I think of that sacrifice, and for my parents to try and raise five of us. That's the main reason why I've got the opportunity now to just pay them back. So they can relax and do their thing.
Stephen Crichton
