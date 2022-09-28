Tama Samoa: Samoans in the NRL

When it comes to footy, can you be an Aussie and Samoan?

Tama Samoa: Samoans in the NRL

RLWC 2008 - Ireland v Samoa

Nigel Vagana of Samoa performs a Samoan war dance before the 2008 Rugby League World Cup Credit: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2022 at 11:45am
By Joyce Matai'a
Source: SBS

Tama Samoa is a three part podcast series exploring the world of rugby league from a Samoan perspective. Host Joyce Matai'a chats with current NRL players Ava Seumanufagai, Joshua Papalii, and Stephen Crichton, as well as all time greats Leo Tanoi, Joe Galuvao and Leaupepe Nigel Vagana.

Published 28 September 2022 at 11:45am
By Joyce Matai'a
Source: SBS
Players of Pasifika and Māori heritage make up almost 50 per cent of the playing pool in the NRL. Many of these players are of Samoan heritage. But when they choose to play for Samoa over Australia in international games it often seen as controversial.

In this episode of Tama Samoa past and current players weigh in on the debate.
First question is, you know, controversial for who, right? Because for us that’s not controversial, the kamaloa (man) just wants to play for his aiga (family)... from a Pacific point of view, it makes sense to us.
Nigel Vagana
Advertisement
Follow Tama Samoa in the
SBS Radio App
, or your preferred podcast app, such as
Apple podcasts
, or
Spotify
to get every episode delivered straight to your device.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Stephen Crighton 16-9.jpg

Family, spirituality, culture, service: What motivates Samoan NRL players?

SBS-Podcasts_SportsTemplate_16x9-Tama Samoa.jpg

Introducing Tama Samoa: Samoans in the NRL