When it comes to footy, can you be an Aussie and Samoan?

Players of Pasifika and Māori heritage make up almost 50 per cent of the playing pool in the NRL. Many of these players are of Samoan heritage. But when they choose to play for Samoa over Australia in international games it often seen as controversial.





In this episode of Tama Samoa past and current players weigh in on the debate.



First question is, you know, controversial for who, right? Because for us that’s not controversial, the kamaloa (man) just wants to play for his aiga (family)... from a Pacific point of view, it makes sense to us. Nigel Vagana

