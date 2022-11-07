SBS Sinhala

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ සයිබර් ප්‍රහාර 13%න් ඉහලට, ආරක්ෂා වන්නැයි බලධාරීන්ගෙන් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම් : නොවැ 07 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

Cybercrime

File photo dated 06/08/13 of a woman using a laptop. People falling prey to cyber crime have reported losing £34.6 million, the latest numbers from Action Fraud show.. Issue date: Sunday January 27, 2019. Hacking of social media and email accounts continues to be the most prolific means of scamming people online, contributing to more than 5,000 cases out of the 13,357 cyber crimes reported in the six months between April and September 2018. It is estimated such hacking has cost victims £14.8 million. See PA story TECHNOLOGY CyberCrime. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA/Alamy

Published 7 November 2022 at 12:07pm
By Claire Slattery, Nipuna Dodangoda
Available in other languages

නොවැම්බර් 07 වන දා සඳුදා ප්‍රචාරය වූ SBS සිංහල සේවයේ කාලීන තොරතුරු විශේෂාංගයට සවන්දෙන්න.

Available in other languages
HIGHLIGHTS

  • පසුගිය මූල්‍ය වර්ෂයේදී ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ සයිබර් ප්‍රහාර සිදුවීම් 76,000 වඩා වාර්තා වී ඇති බව නව වාර්තාවක් අනාවරණය කරන අතර එය සියයට 13 ක වැඩිවීමක්
  • ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු රජය අනතුරු අඟවා සිටින්නේ සයිබර් අපරාධකරුවන්ට එරෙහි සටන කඩිනම් කරන නමුත් ව්‍යාපාර සහ පුද්ගලයින් තමන්ව ආරක්ෂා කර ගත යුතු බවයි
