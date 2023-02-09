ළඟදීම ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානුවන් මිලියන ගණනක්, 5 වන කොවිඩ් Booster එන්නතටත් සුදුසුකම් ලබයි : පෙබ 09 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

More Australians Eligible For Fourth COVID-19 Vaccination Booster Following ATAGI Recommendation

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 11: A pharmacist administers a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot to a customer at Exhibition Pharmacy on July 11, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. More Australians are now eligible to receive a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) approved people aged 30 and above can access additional booster shots from Monday 11 July. While over 30s are now eligible for an additional dose if they choose, health authorities are strongly urging people over 50 to get the fourth COVID-19 vaccine booster and for people to wear masks indoors in public as coronavirus infections continue driven by Omicron subvariants. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

පෙබරවාරි 09 වන දා බ්‍රහස්පතින්දා ප්‍රචාරය වූ SBS සිංහල සේවයේ කාලීන තොරතුරු විශේෂාංගයට සවන්දෙන්න.

  • ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ කොවිඩ් එන්නත් ලබාදීම මේ වනවිට වෙනස් වෙමින් පවතින අතර මාස හයක කාලය තුලදී කොවිඩ් වෛරසය අසාදනය නොවූ සහ කොවිඩ් බූස්ටර් එන්නතක් නොලැබූ සියලු වැඩිහිටි පිරිසට අමතර මාත්‍රාවක් ලබා ගැනීමට මේ වනවිට ඉඩකඩ පැවතීම
  • පෙබරවාරි 20 වැනිදා සිට ක්‍රියාත්මක වන පරිදි ගැටලුකාරී සෞඛ්‍ය තත්ව මත හෝ වයස අවුරුදු 65 සහ ඊට වැඩි අවදානමක් සහිත වැඩිහිටි පිරිසට එන්නත් ලබාගැනීමට ප්‍රමුඛත්වය ලබාදීම
