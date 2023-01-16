ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු දේශපාලකයින්ට එල්ල වන තර්ජන, තුන් ගුණයකින් ඉහලට : ජන 16 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

The AFP conduct a raid at a home in Canberra (AAP).jpg

ජනවාරි 16 වන දා සඳුදා ප්‍රචාරය වූ SBS සිංහල සේවයේ කාලීන තොරතුරු විශේෂාංගයට සවන්දෙන්න.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • පසුගිය වසර තුනක කාලය තුළදී ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු දේශපාලනඥයන්ට එල්ල වූ තර්ජන සංඛ්‍යාව තුන් ගුණයකින් ඉහල ගොස් ඇති බව ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු පොලිසිය අනාවරණය කිරීම
  • කෝවිඩ්-19 වසංගතය මීට ප්‍රධාන හේතුවක් වන බව දේශපාලඥයින් මෙන්ම ප්‍රවීණයන් සඳහන් කිරීම
