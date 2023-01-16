ඕස්ට්රේලියානු දේශපාලකයින්ට එල්ල වන තර්ජන, තුන් ගුණයකින් ඉහලට : ජන 16 කාලීන විශේෂාංගයPlay05:58Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.46MB) ජනවාරි 16 වන දා සඳුදා ප්රචාරය වූ SBS සිංහල සේවයේ කාලීන තොරතුරු විශේෂාංගයට සවන්දෙන්න.HIGHLIGHTSපසුගිය වසර තුනක කාලය තුළදී ඕස්ට්රේලියානු දේශපාලනඥයන්ට එල්ල වූ තර්ජන සංඛ්යාව තුන් ගුණයකින් ඉහල ගොස් ඇති බව ඕස්ට්රේලියානු පොලිසිය අනාවරණය කිරීමකෝවිඩ්-19 වසංගතය මීට ප්රධාන හේතුවක් වන බව දේශපාලඥයින් මෙන්ම ප්රවීණයන් සඳහන් කිරීමShareLatest podcast episodesA plan to remove Kamal Gunaratne as a defense secretary post: Sri Lankan News WrapIf you like to go on a backpacking trip around Australia, what do you need to know?Threats against Australian politicians are on the rise: SBS Sinhala Current Affair on 16 JanuaryAustralian Open kicks off while SL experienced the biggest defeat in ODI history: News in Sinhala on 16 Jan