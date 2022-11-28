SBS Sinhala

Daniel Andrews ගේ තීරණාත්මක ජයෙන් පසු, වික්ටෝරියානු ලිබරල් නායකයා ඉල්ලා අස්වෙයි : නොවැ 28 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

A combination diptych generated on Saturday, November 26, 2022 shows (left) Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaking to party faithful at the at the Labor Party reception in Melbourne, Saturday, November 26, 2022, and (right) Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy speaking to party faithful at the Liberal Party reception in Melbourne, Saturday, November 26, 2022. Premier Daniel Andrews has led Labor to victory at the Victoria election, for a third term in power. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Published 28 November 2022 at 12:05pm
By Sean Wales, Claire Slattery, Essam Al-Ghalib, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
නොවැම්බර් 28 වන දා සඳුදා ප්‍රචාරය වූ SBS සිංහල සේවයේ කාලීන තොරතුරු විශේෂාංගයට සවන්දෙන්න.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • ලේබර් පක්ෂය වික්ටෝරියානු ප්‍රාන්තය තුල තුන් වන වරටත් බලයට පත් වීම
  • මැතිවරණයෙන් අනතුරුව ප්‍රාන්ත ලිබරල් පක්ෂ නායක Matthew Guy සිය තනතුරින් ඉල්ලා අස්වන බව පැවසීම
  • වික්ටෝරියානු ප්‍රාන්තයේ Greens පක්ෂ, Nationals පක්ෂ සහ ස්වාධීන අපේක්ෂකයින්ගේ ජයග්‍රහණ

