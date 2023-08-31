How singing to tango music reminds Solange of home

Highlights: Singer, Solange Lipcin, turned to tango music shortly after arriving in Australia..

She says music has helped her ease into the Australian culture.

She is also the director and co-founder of the organisation, LatinoZ.

Singer, Solange Lipcin, said she could never have imagined that she would get to sing the Argentinian national anthem before a packed crowd at a rugby match in Australia.





“I felt the nerves. My whole body was trembling. My heart was beating fast, but I had to be brave and 100 per cent confident in what I could do,” she told SBS Spanish.



It was the Four Nations Tournament in 2019, and the first time Ms Lipcin had sung the anthem at a high-profile event in Australia.





“I wanted to shine in front of the cameras and the audience, and to show the pride I feel for Argentina," she said.





“I was so nervous, your whole body shakes, your heart beats very strongly and ... I had to work hard to control this feeling so I could grow and expand (internally) to generate a sound that would fill the entire stadium. I had to mentally prepare for it as if I were an athlete.”





Ms Lipcin described the occasion as a "great honour" which she did "from the heart".



'Starting over' in Australia

It was one of many occasions where Ms Lipcin was able to shine as an Argentinian in Australia, where she arrived with her family looking for a lifestyle change close to nature and with the prospect of being able to develop her career.





She arrived with her partner seven years ago and settled in Brisbane where she says they were welcomed with “open arms and unexpected opportunities everywhere”.





But, like for most migrants, she said they were confronted with various obstacles.



The language barrier is always an issue, because we are not native English speakers. But the reality is that we have to be brave and not be afraid to be ourselves, which is often not easy. Solange Lipcin

“Starting over, where no one knows you (is difficult) ... but hey, I think it's an opportunity to reinvent yourself, to recreate your identity and bet on the future," Ms Lipsin said.





"The truth is, I have been fortunate to be surrounded by people who have allowed me to be who I am, to support what I do and who value my contribution, and what we do as a team as well. So I feel very grateful."



Beginnings as a singer

Ms Lipcin studied singing in Argentina where she explored several genres such as bolero and bossa-nova but said that since arriving in Australia, she has concentrated on singing to tango music.





“First, because tango is part of my family heritage, my grandfather was the pianist in a tango band in Buenos Aires, where I am from," she said.





"And I decided that it was for me because it represents my identity and makes me different and unique in Australia. It connects me to my roots and culture and as a migrant, it has helped me settle in Australia and allowed me to preserve the pride I feel for my culture."



Ms Lipcin says singing to tango music helps her remain connected to her Argentinian roots. Credit: Supplied / Brody Grogan The Argentinian singer said she has been surprised by the interest that exists in Australia for tango, which goes "beyond the Argentinian and Uruguayan communities", she said.



When I came here, I was pleasantly surprised to see the number of (tango) dancers who are not from Latin America. It's a beautiful community ... the truth is, I'm proud that they feel so much passion for tango. Solange Lipcin

It was while on a tour in Australia with the band, Mendoza Tango Quartet , that she was first invited to sing the Argentinian anthem at a public event.





She said the rewards of the experience were manifold since it also allowed her to showcase part of her culture to her two young children as well as the many kids who attend her Spanish classes.



Ms Lipcin works as a Spanish teacher, interpreter and as director and co-founder of the organization, LatinoZ Queensland.





“I hope they feel proud and eager to develop their bi-cultural identity, both as Australians and Latin Americans, and that they feel confident in being who they are,” she said.



