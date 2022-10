Deportes SBS Spanish | 11 de octubre 2022

VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB18, portrait during the Formula 1 Honda Japense Grand Prix 2022, 18th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from Octobre 7 to 9, 2022 on the Suzuka International Racing Course, in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan - Photo: Dppi/DPPI/LiveMedia (Photo by Dppi/DPPI / ipa-agency.net/Sipa USA) *** ITALY OUT *** Credit: IPA/Sipa USA