A protester is seen with a placard that reads in Spanish "Rubiales out of play" on her shirt, during a demonstration called by feminist associations in support of Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso. Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, was provisionally suspended by FIFA after giving midfielder Jenni Hermoso a forced kiss on the lips in the final of the Women's World Cup on August 20, 2023. (Photo by Luis Soto / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA