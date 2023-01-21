லூனார் புத்தாண்டு 2023: எப்படியெல்லாம் கொண்டாடலாம்?

லூனார் புத்தாண்டு குறித்த பல கட்டுரைகளை ஆங்கிலத்தில் படிக்க இந்த பக்கத்திற்கு செல்லவும்: Lunar New Year webpage







New South Wales

Saturday, January 14



4pm to 9pm



Saigon Place, Bankstown City Plaza, Bankstown 2200



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





Sunday, January 15, to Monday, January 16



8pm to 12am



Sze Yup Temple, 2 Edward St, Glebe 2037





Wednesday, January 18, to Sunday, February 12



10am to 5pm



Chatswood 2067



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.





January 19, 20, 21, 27, and February 2, 3, 9, 10



9am to 9pm



Chatswood Mall, 400 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.





Friday, January 20 from 5:30pm to 7pm



Saturday, January 21 from 2:30pm to 4pm



Korean Cultural Centre Australia, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney 2000



Registration essential



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





Saturday, January 21



11am to 5pm



The Concourse, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.



Haymarket: Lunar New Year high pole performances and roaming lion shows



Saturday, January 21, from 1pm to 1:30pm



Sunday, January 22, from 2pm to 2:30pm



Market City Shopping Centre, 9-13 Hay St, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





Saturday, January 21



4pm to 9pm



Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150



We acknowledge the Barramattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





Saturday, January 21, to Sunday, January 29



Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150



We acknowledge the Barramattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





Saturday, January 21



5pm to 10pm



Chinatown, Dixon St, Haymarket 2000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





Saturday, January 21, to Sunday, February 5



Mondays to Thursdays: 12pm to 1pm



Fridays to Sundays: 7:30pm to 8:30pm



Dixon St, Sydney 2000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.



Sunday, January 22, from 11am to 4pm



Tuesday, January 24, from 11:30am to 1:30pm



Wednesday, January 25, from 10am to 11:30am



Thursday, January 26, from 12pm to 12:15pm



Cornwallis St, Eveleigh 2015





Saturday, January 28



Street Stalls: 12pm to 9pm



Forest Road, Hurstville 2220



Live Performances at Hurstville Plaza: 3pm to 8pm



Hurstville Plaza, 296 Forest Rd, Hurstville 2220



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Bidjigal land that this event takes place.





Saturday, January 28, from 8am to 5pm



Sunday, January 29, from 8:30am to 3pm



Cockle Bay Wharf, Darling Park, Sydney 2000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.



St Ives: Lunar New Year food markets



Friday, February 3



5pm to 9pm



St Ives Village Green, Memorial Ave, St Ives 2075





Thursday, February 2, from 6pm to 7:30pm



Friday, February 3, from 4pm to 5:30pm



Korean Cultural Centre Australia, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney 2000



Registration essential



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.





Saturday, February 4



11am to 8pm



Freedom Plaza, Dutton Ln & Arthur St, Cabramatta 2166



We acknowledge the Cabrogal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





Saturday, February 4



3pm to 9pm



Eastwood Oval, Eastwood 2122



We acknowledge the Wattamattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.





Saturday, February 4



5pm to 9pm



Anzac Mall, Campsie 2194



Victoria

Springvale: 2023 Springvale Lunar New Year Festival



Sunday, January 15



10am to 10pm



Springvale Activity Centre, Buckingham/Balmoral/Windsors Ave, Springvale 3171





Sunday, January 15



10am to 10pm



Alfrieda St, St Albans 3021





Friday, January 20, from 5pm to 1am



Saturday, January 21, time TBC



Queensbridge Square, 3 Queens Bridge St, Southbank 3006





Saturday, January 21



10am to 11pm



Melbourne Museum, 11 Nicholson St, Carlton 3053



Paid entry for adults and seniors





Saturday, January 21



7pm



Golden Dragon Museum, 11 Bridge St, Bendigo 3550



We acknowledge the Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung people, and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Sunday, January 22



9:30am to 12:30pm



Buddhist Society Victoria (BSV) Buddhaloka Centre, 71 Darling Rd, Malvern East 3145





Sunday, January 22



9:30am to 1:30pm



Federation Square, Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Sunday, January 22



10am to 2pm



Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Sunday, January 22



10am to 9pm



Chinatown Melbourne, Little Bourke St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.



Melbourne/Naarm: Lunar New Year at the National Gallery of Victoria



Sunday, January 22



10am to 5pm



National Gallery of Victoria, 180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne 3006



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Saturday, January 28



11am to 12am



Main St / Market St / Whitehorse Rd, Box Hill 3128



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Sunday, January 29



10am to 2pm



Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Sunday, February 5



11am to 5pm



Kingsway, Glen Waverley 3150



Richmond/Naarm: Victoria Street 2023 Lunar New Year Festival



Sunday, February 5



12pm to 10pm



Richmond 3121



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Sunday, February 12



12pm to 10pm



Hampshire Rd, Sunshine 3020



We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.





Sunday, February 19



9am to 4pm



Harbour Esplanade, Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands 3008



Queensland

Friday, January 13, to Saturday, January 14



5:30pm to 10pm



C.J. Greenfield Complex Park, 149 Kimberley St, Richlands 4077





Saturday, January 21



4pm to 9pm



Brunswick Street Mall, Fortitude Valley 4006



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.



Southport: Gold Coast Chinatown Lunar New Year Celebration



Sunday, January 22



3pm to 8pm



Gold Coast Chinatown, Davenport St & Young St, Southport 4215





Saturday, January 28



9am to 4pm



T E Peters Parklands, 23 T E Peters Dr, Broadbeach Waters 4218





Friday, February 3



6pm to 11:59pm



Fortitude Music Hall, 312-318 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley 4006



Registration essential



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.





Saturday, February 4



11am to 5pm



Burnett Ln, Brisbane 4000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.



Saturday, February 4



3pm to 8pm



Caboolture Town Square, 4 Hasking St, Caboolture 4510





Saturday, February 4



5:30pm to 8:30pm



Sunnybank Plaza, Cnr Mains Rd & McCullough St, Sunnybank 4109





Friday, February 10



5:30pm to 9pm



South Bank Piazza, 410 Stanley St, South Brisbane 4101





Friday, February 26



5:30pm to 7:30pm



Esplanade Lagoon – Western Events Lawn, 52 Esplanade, Cairns City 4870



South Australia

Saturday, January 28



9am to 10pm



Gouger St and Moonta St, Chinatown, Adelaide 5000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Kaurna land that this event takes place.



Chinatown Adelaide Lunar New Year Street Party. Source: Supplied / Chinatown Adelaide of South Australia Inc.

Tasmania

Sunday, January 22



10am to 4pm



Parliament House, 1 Salamanca Pl, Hobart 7000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the palawa land that this event takes place.



Western Australia

Sunday, January 29



12pm to 9pm



James and Lake Sts, and Northbridge Piazza,142 Lake St, Northbridge 6003



12pm to 7pm



Yagan Square, Cnr Wellington St and William St, Perth 6000



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Whadjuk Noongar land that this event takes place.



Australian Capital Territory

Friday, January 13, from 4pm to 8pm



Saturday, January 14, from 11am to 3pm



Saturday, January 21, from 1pm to 11pm



Woolley St, Dickson 2602



We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country that this event takes place.



Strathnairn: Chinese New Year Lion Dance



Saturday, January 28



4pm to 5pm

