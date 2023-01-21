லூனார் புத்தாண்டு 2023: எப்படியெல்லாம் கொண்டாடலாம்?

லூனார் புத்தாண்டு குறித்த பல கட்டுரைகளை ஆங்கிலத்தில் படிக்க இந்த பக்கத்திற்கு செல்லவும்:
New South Wales
Saturday, January 14
4pm to 9pm
Saigon Place, Bankstown City Plaza, Bankstown 2200
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.
Sunday, January 15, to Monday, January 16
8pm to 12am
Sze Yup Temple, 2 Edward St, Glebe 2037
Wednesday, January 18, to Sunday, February 12
10am to 5pm
Chatswood 2067
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.
January 19, 20, 21, 27, and February 2, 3, 9, 10
9am to 9pm
Chatswood Mall, 400 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.
Friday, January 20 from 5:30pm to 7pm
Saturday, January 21 from 2:30pm to 4pm
Korean Cultural Centre Australia, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney 2000
Registration essential
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Saturday, January 21
11am to 5pm
The Concourse, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood 2067
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Cammeraygal land that this event takes place.
Chatswood Lunar New Year Celebration. Credit: Ricky
Saturday, January 21, from 1pm to 1:30pm
Sunday, January 22, from 2pm to 2:30pm
Market City Shopping Centre, 9-13 Hay St, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Saturday, January 21
4pm to 9pm
Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150
We acknowledge the Barramattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.
Saturday, January 21, to Sunday, January 29
Parramatta Square & Centenary Square, Parramatta 2150
We acknowledge the Barramattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.
Saturday, January 21
5pm to 10pm
Chinatown, Dixon St, Haymarket 2000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Saturday, January 21, to Sunday, February 5
Mondays to Thursdays: 12pm to 1pm
Fridays to Sundays: 7:30pm to 8:30pm
Dixon St, Sydney 2000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Sunday, January 22, from 11am to 4pm
Tuesday, January 24, from 11:30am to 1:30pm
Wednesday, January 25, from 10am to 11:30am
Thursday, January 26, from 12pm to 12:15pm
Cornwallis St, Eveleigh 2015
Saturday, January 28
Street Stalls: 12pm to 9pm
Forest Road, Hurstville 2220
Live Performances at Hurstville Plaza: 3pm to 8pm
Hurstville Plaza, 296 Forest Rd, Hurstville 2220
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Bidjigal land that this event takes place.
Saturday, January 28, from 8am to 5pm
Sunday, January 29, from 8:30am to 3pm
Cockle Bay Wharf, Darling Park, Sydney 2000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Dragon Boat races at Darling Harbour. Source: Supplied / City of Sydney
Friday, February 3
5pm to 9pm
St Ives Village Green, Memorial Ave, St Ives 2075
Thursday, February 2, from 6pm to 7:30pm
Friday, February 3, from 4pm to 5:30pm
Korean Cultural Centre Australia, 255 Elizabeth St, Sydney 2000
Registration essential
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Gadigal land that this event takes place.
Saturday, February 4
11am to 8pm
Freedom Plaza, Dutton Ln & Arthur St, Cabramatta 2166
We acknowledge the Cabrogal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.
Saturday, February 4
3pm to 9pm
Eastwood Oval, Eastwood 2122
We acknowledge the Wattamattagal people and the traditional owners of the Darug Nation that this event takes place.
Saturday, February 4
5pm to 9pm
Anzac Mall, Campsie 2194
Victoria
Springvale: 2023 Springvale Lunar New Year Festival
Sunday, January 15
10am to 10pm
Springvale Activity Centre, Buckingham/Balmoral/Windsors Ave, Springvale 3171
Sunday, January 15
10am to 10pm
Alfrieda St, St Albans 3021
Friday, January 20, from 5pm to 1am
Saturday, January 21, time TBC
Queensbridge Square, 3 Queens Bridge St, Southbank 3006
Saturday, January 21
10am to 11pm
Melbourne Museum, 11 Nicholson St, Carlton 3053
Paid entry for adults and seniors
Saturday, January 21
7pm
Golden Dragon Museum, 11 Bridge St, Bendigo 3550
We acknowledge the Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung people, and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Sunday, January 22
9:30am to 12:30pm
Buddhist Society Victoria (BSV) Buddhaloka Centre, 71 Darling Rd, Malvern East 3145
Sunday, January 22
9:30am to 1:30pm
Federation Square, Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne 3000
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Sunday, January 22
10am to 2pm
Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Sunday, January 22
10am to 9pm
Chinatown Melbourne, Little Bourke St, Melbourne 3000
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Melbourne Chinatown. Source: Supplied / City of Melbourne
Sunday, January 22
10am to 5pm
National Gallery of Victoria, 180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne 3006
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Saturday, January 28
11am to 12am
Main St / Market St / Whitehorse Rd, Box Hill 3128
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Sunday, January 29
10am to 2pm
Queen Victoria Market, Queen St, Melbourne 3000
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Sunday, February 5
11am to 5pm
Kingsway, Glen Waverley 3150
Glen Waverley Lunar New Year & Lantern Festival, 2018. Source: Supplied / Glen Waverley Lunar New Year & Lantern Festival
Sunday, February 5
12pm to 10pm
Richmond 3121
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Sunday, February 12
12pm to 10pm
Hampshire Rd, Sunshine 3020
We acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung people and the traditional owners of the Kulin Nation that this event takes place.
Sunday, February 19
9am to 4pm
Harbour Esplanade, Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands 3008
Queensland
Friday, January 13, to Saturday, January 14
5:30pm to 10pm
C.J. Greenfield Complex Park, 149 Kimberley St, Richlands 4077
Saturday, January 21
4pm to 9pm
Brunswick Street Mall, Fortitude Valley 4006
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.
Lunar New Year at Fortitude Valley. Source: Supplied / Brisbane City Council
Sunday, January 22
3pm to 8pm
Gold Coast Chinatown, Davenport St & Young St, Southport 4215
Saturday, January 28
9am to 4pm
T E Peters Parklands, 23 T E Peters Dr, Broadbeach Waters 4218
Friday, February 3
6pm to 11:59pm
Fortitude Music Hall, 312-318 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley 4006
Registration essential
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.
Saturday, February 4
11am to 5pm
Burnett Ln, Brisbane 4000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Turrbal and Yuggera land that this event takes place.
Saturday, February 4
3pm to 8pm
Caboolture Town Square, 4 Hasking St, Caboolture 4510
Saturday, February 4
5:30pm to 8:30pm
Sunnybank Plaza, Cnr Mains Rd & McCullough St, Sunnybank 4109
Friday, February 10
5:30pm to 9pm
South Bank Piazza, 410 Stanley St, South Brisbane 4101
Friday, February 26
5:30pm to 7:30pm
Esplanade Lagoon – Western Events Lawn, 52 Esplanade, Cairns City 4870
South Australia
Saturday, January 28
9am to 10pm
Gouger St and Moonta St, Chinatown, Adelaide 5000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Kaurna land that this event takes place.
Chinatown Adelaide Lunar New Year Street Party. Source: Supplied / Chinatown Adelaide of South Australia Inc.
Tasmania
Sunday, January 22
10am to 4pm
Parliament House, 1 Salamanca Pl, Hobart 7000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the palawa land that this event takes place.
Western Australia
Sunday, January 29
12pm to 9pm
James and Lake Sts, and Northbridge Piazza,142 Lake St, Northbridge 6003
12pm to 7pm
Yagan Square, Cnr Wellington St and William St, Perth 6000
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Whadjuk Noongar land that this event takes place.
Australian Capital Territory
Friday, January 13, from 4pm to 8pm
Saturday, January 14, from 11am to 3pm
Saturday, January 21, from 1pm to 11pm
Woolley St, Dickson 2602
We acknowledge the traditional owners of the Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country that this event takes place.
Dickson Lunar New Year Celebration, 2022. Source: Facebook / City Renewal Canberra
Saturday, January 28
4pm to 5pm
Paddys Park, Asimus Av, Strathnairn 2615