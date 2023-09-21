சர்வதேச கடலை பாதுகாக்கும் ஒப்பந்தத்தில் முதலில் கையெழுத்திடுகிறது ஆஸ்திரேலியா

Niue Ocean Sponsorship

A humpback whale and calf swim in the waters in Niue in this 2018 photo. The tiny Pacific island nation of Niue has come up with a novel plan to protect its vast and pristine territorial waters — it will get sponsors to pay. Under the plan, which was being launched by Niue's Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi on Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023 in New York, individuals or companies can pay $148 to protect 1 square kilometer (about 250 acres) of ocean from threats such as illegal fishing and plastic waste for a period of 20 years. (Richard Sidey/Galaxiid via AP) Credit: Richard Sidey/AP

செய்திகள்: 21 செப்டம்பர் 2023 வியாழக்கிழமை வாசித்தவர்: றைசெல்

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது 

tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
 செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.


