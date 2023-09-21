சர்வதேச கடலை பாதுகாக்கும் ஒப்பந்தத்தில் முதலில் கையெழுத்திடுகிறது ஆஸ்திரேலியா

A humpback whale and calf swim in the waters in Niue in this 2018 photo. The tiny Pacific island nation of Niue has come up with a novel plan to protect its vast and pristine territorial waters — it will get sponsors to pay. Under the plan, which was being launched by Niue's Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi on Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023 in New York, individuals or companies can pay $148 to protect 1 square kilometer (about 250 acres) of ocean from threats such as illegal fishing and plastic waste for a period of 20 years. (Richard Sidey/Galaxiid via AP) Credit: Richard Sidey/AP