ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் Nazi சின்னங்களுக்குத் தடை - மீறுபவர்களுக்கு சிறை

Capture.JPG

Asian faith communities want people to stop using the term Nazi swastika and instead refer to the Nazi hakenkreuz, saying the former term reinforces misunderstandings about the symbol's use and misuse. Source: Supplied / Hindu Council of Australia Victoria chapter

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பின் இன்றைய (வியாழக்கிழமை 08/06/2023) ஆஸ்திரேலியா குறித்த செய்திகள். வாசித்தவர் மகேஸ்வரன் பிரபாகரன்.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.

உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில் 

செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.

