"அமைதியான ஆசிய பிராந்தியமே எமது இலக்கு" – Quad தலைவர்கள்

epa10642430 (L-R) US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a group photo during a Quad meeting on the sideline of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, 20 May 2023 (issued 21 May 2023. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19 to 21 May 2023. EPA/JAPAN POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: JAPAN POOL/EPA