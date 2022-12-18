SBS தமிழ்

விடுமுறை காலம், நம்மை ஏமாற்றுவோரின் காலம். எச்சரிக்கை!

SBS தமிழ்

Man looking at laptop computer in office at night

Low angle view from below of businessman man hacker identity theft thief working overtime looking on laptop computer in office space evening late night midnight alone solitude secret eyes staring glaring looking like ghost ghost like alien like sinister scary spooky security breach protocol intelligence agency government foreign steal anonymous chat bot unknown cyber warfare spam attack computer virus bug malware trojan horse power outage Credit: Shannon Fagan/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

விடுமுறை மற்றும் கிறிஸ்மஸ் காலத்தை தமக்கு சாதகமாக பயன்படுத்தி பலர் பொதுமக்களை ஏமாற்றுவது அதிகரிப்பதாக போலீசார் எச்சரித்துள்ளனர். இது தொடர்பான விவரணம். ஆங்கில மூலம் SBS Newsஇன் Tom Canetti. தமிழில் றைசெல்.

Published 18 December 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது 
tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
 செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

sand dune hikers

போருக்குச் சென்று திரும்பிய வீரன்

IMG_2421.jpg

வெண்பாவில் பழமொழிகள் – ஒரு விளக்கம்

Moorthi.jpg

திரைப்பட பாடலில் ஒளிந்திருக்கும் திருக்குறள்!

1620304926_rangaswamy_290421_1200_pti_2.jpg

மனஉளைச்சலில் புதுச்சேரி முதலமைச்சர் ரங்கசாமி!