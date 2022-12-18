விடுமுறை காலம், நம்மை ஏமாற்றுவோரின் காலம். எச்சரிக்கை!

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள். செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
Low angle view from below of businessman man hacker identity theft thief working overtime looking on laptop computer in office space evening late night midnight alone solitude secret eyes staring glaring looking like ghost ghost like alien like sinister scary spooky security breach protocol intelligence agency government foreign steal anonymous chat bot unknown cyber warfare spam attack computer virus bug malware trojan horse power outage Credit: Shannon Fagan/Getty Images
Published 18 December 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
விடுமுறை மற்றும் கிறிஸ்மஸ் காலத்தை தமக்கு சாதகமாக பயன்படுத்தி பலர் பொதுமக்களை ஏமாற்றுவது அதிகரிப்பதாக போலீசார் எச்சரித்துள்ளனர். இது தொடர்பான விவரணம். ஆங்கில மூலம் SBS Newsஇன் Tom Canetti. தமிழில் றைசெல்.
