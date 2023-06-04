இந்திய ரயில் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 300 ஐ நெருங்குகிறது!

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
People watch at the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.