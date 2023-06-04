இந்திய ரயில் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 300 ஐ நெருங்குகிறது!

Accident.jpg

People watch at the site where trains that derailed, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Indian authorities end rescue work and begin clearing mangled wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.

இந்தியாவில் உள்ள ஒடிசா மாநிலம் பாலசோர் மாவட்டம் அடுத்த பாஹாநாகா பஜார் ரயில் நிலையம் அருகே வெள்ளிக்கிழமை இரவு மூன்று ரயில்கள் மோதிக் கொண்ட விபத்தில் உயிர் இழந்த மக்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 294யாக உயர்ந்துள்ளது. இந்த எண்ணிக்கை 400 ஐ தாண்டலாம் என்று அஞ்சப்படுகிறது. கடந்த பல ஆண்டுகளில் இந்தியாவில் நடைபெற்றுள்ள மிக கோரமான விபத்தாக கருதப்படுகின்ற இந்த விபத்து பல குழப்பங்கள் மற்றும் சந்தேகங்களை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. இது குறித்த கூடுதல் விவரங்களுடன் இணைகிறார் நமது தமிழக செய்தியாளர் ராஜ்.

