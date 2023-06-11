இந்திய மல்யுத்த வீரர்களின் பாலியல் தொடர்பான போராட்டத்தின் பின்னணி என்ன?

இந்திய மல்யுத்த சம்மேளனத் தலைவரும், லோக்சபா மத்தியில் ஆளும் பா.ஜ.கட்சியின் நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினருமான பிரிஜ் பூஷன் சரண் சிங் மீது மல்யுத்த வீராங்கனையர் பாலியல் புகார் தெரிவித்து, ஒரு மாதத்திற்கும்அதிகமாக இவர்கள் தலைநகர் புதுடில்லியில் போராட்டம் நடத்தினர். இந்த விவகாரத்தில், வரும் 15ம் தேதிக்குள் விசாரணை நடத்தி குற்றப் பத்திரிகை தாக்கல் செய்யப்படும் என்று மத்திய விளையாட்டுத் துறை அமைச்சர் அனுராக் தாகூர் உறுதி அளித்ததை அடுத்து வீரர், வீராங்கனையர், 15ம் தேதி வரை போராட்டத்தை தற்காலிகமாக ஒத்தி வைப்பதாக அறிவித்துள்ளனர். செய்தி பின்னணி நிகழ்ச்சிக்காக கூடுதல் விவரங்களுடன் இணைகிறார் நமது தமிழக செய்தியாளர் ராஜ் .

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது

tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.

டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
 செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.


