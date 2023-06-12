Hunter பகுதியில் 10 பேரைக் கொன்ற விபத்தில் பேருந்து ஓட்டுநர் மீது 10 குற்றச்சாட்டுகள் பதிவு

Two women lay flowers on the side the road some 500 meters from the site of a bus crash, where 10 people from a wedding party were killed, in Cessnock, in Australia's Hunter wine region north of Sydney on June 12, 2023. A wedding party bus crash killed 10 people in Australia's Hunter wine region north of Sydney, police said on June 12, announcing the arrest of the 58-year-old driver. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images