ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் சர்வதேச மாணவர் துறை பிராந்திய செல்வாக்கை இழக்கிறதா?

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Students enter the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. Australia's universities continue to perform strongly on a global level, with eight universities among the top 200 and 35 of its 43 universities make the list, all within the top 800, but the latest rankings offer a warning about the rise of Asian institutions. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

ஆஸ்திரேலியாவானது நீண்ட காலமாக சர்வதேச மாணவர்களின் விருப்பு மிக்க இடமாகக் கருதப்படுகிறது. ஆனால் இப்போது அந்த நிலையினை ஆஸ்திரேலியா இழந்துவிட்டதாகவும், அதனால் அதன் பிராந்திய செல்வாக்கிற்கு தாக்கங்கள் ஏற்படக்கூடும் என்றும் சில வல்லுநர்கள் கூறுகிறார்கள். இதுபற்றி Deborah Groarke தயாரித்த செய்தி விவரணத்தை தமிழில் தருகிறார் மகேஸ்வரன் பிரபாகரன்.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.

உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில் 

செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.

