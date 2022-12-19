SBS தமிழ்

“உதைபந்து உலகக்கோப்பை போட்டிகளிலே மிகச்சிறந்த போட்டி இதுதான் !”

SBS தமிழ்

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina holding the World Cup and teammates celebrate during the trophy ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images); Inset: Supashini Ragulan

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina holding the World Cup and teammates celebrate during the trophy ceremony following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images); Inset: Supashini Ragulan Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Published 19 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

உதைபந்து விளையாட்டில் அதி தீவிர விருப்பம் கொண்ட, (இங்கிலாந்தில் வாழும்) சுபாஷினி இராகுலன் அவர்களுடன் இன்று காலை நடந்து முடிந்த FIFA உதைபந்து உலகக் கோப்பை போட்டிகள் குறித்து அலசுகிறார் குலசேகரம் சஞ்சயன்.

