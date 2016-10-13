ABC BURSTON

SBS Tigrinya

Burston gets a hug from Pauline Hanson after speech (AAP)

Published 13 October 2016 at 12:02pm
By Beyene Semere
One Nation senator Brian Burston, in his maiden speech to parliament, has proclaimed multiculturalism in Australia a failure. He has also taken aim at SBS, NITV and the ABC and proposed funding what he calls an alternative "patriotic broadcasting" corporation. He says it could serve the interests of what he called "mainstream Australia."

