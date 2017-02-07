ABUSE DATA

File of St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney (AAP) Source: File of St Maryâ€™s Cathedral, Sydney (AAP)
Published 7 February 2017 at 12:02pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Royal Commission had sought information into claims of abuse received by the Catholic Church between 1980 and 2015. The results were revealed for the first time by counsel assisting the Commission, Gail Furness, in her opening address.
Published 7 February 2017 at 12:02pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share