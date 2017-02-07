SBS Tigrinya

ABUSE DATA

SBS Tigrinya

File of St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney (AAP)

File of St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney (AAP) Source: File of St Maryâ€™s Cathedral, Sydney (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2017 at 12:02pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Royal Commission had sought information into claims of abuse received by the Catholic Church between 1980 and 2015. The results were revealed for the first time by counsel assisting the Commission, Gail Furness, in her opening address.

Published 7 February 2017 at 12:02pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ